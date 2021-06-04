Research sheds light on microplastics danger to rivers

The results have potential repercussions for the entire food chain and ultimately, the human population
Research sheds light on microplastics danger to rivers

The research found that hundreds of small pieces of plastics can stick to just a few square millimetres of the surface of the freshwater plant duckweed. Photo: iStock/PA

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 13:46
Eoin English

New research from UCC has revealed the scale of the microplastics crisis facing our rivers.

Funded by EPA Research and overseen by Professor Marcel Jansen, the research found that hundreds of small pieces of plastics can stick to just a few square millimetres of the surface of the freshwater plant duckweed.

The team conducted lab experiments to examine what happens when a freshwater crustacean, Gammarus, a type of amphipod, feeds on duckweed and ingests these plastic particles.

Investigations by Dr Alicia Mateos-Cárdenas, the PhD researcher on the project, found that once the microplastics were ingested, the amphipod broke them down into smaller particles, known as nanoplastics.

She said this is even more worrying because nanoplastics are small enough to enter living cells, potentially causing metabolic disruption.

And because Gammarus is at the base of the freshwater food chain, the microplastics can travel through the food chain, with potential repercussions for the entire food chain and ultimately, the human population.

“The finding that microplastics adhere to plant surfaces is alarming because other creatures are feeding on these plants and ingesting the microplastics,” Prof. Jansen said.

“Plastic fragments are now ubiquitous in the freshwater environment - not just in the water column but actually throughout, in the organisms.

They are a potential hazard for life. 

"Once they are fragmented, there isn’t much we can do so we need to avoid these large pieces of plastic pollution ending up in the environment in the first place.

“That’s the only way to avoid pollution with micro and nanoplastics.

“As a society, we need to prevent plastic pollution of the environment by reducing, re-using and recycling plastics.”  

Dr Mateos-Cárdenas said while the research was lab based, it proves that freshwater plants can absorb microplastics, that the animals that feed on those plants ingest the material, break it down and pass it through the food chain.

“We, both as individuals and those in industry, must try to eliminate plastics in the first place and move away from single use plastics, particular, “ she said.

A study from GMIT last month found that the predominant sources of plastics and microplastics in the marine environment come from the agriculture sector - plastic seed coatings, spreading of sludges from wastewater treatment plants and the use of plastic mulching; the shipping industry, with 1,816 containers lost at sea in 2020, and the fishing industry through abandoned, lost or discarded fishing gear.

Read More

Plastics: A crime against humanity

More in this section

Masi conference A third fewer asylum applications finalised in 2020 due to Covid
Irish artists project 'beam of love' to Gaza Irish artists project 'beam of love' to Gaza
Concerns over accuracy of antigen tests for sale in petrol stations Concerns over accuracy of antigen tests for sale in petrol stations
plasticenvironmentnanplasticmicroplasticorganisation: ucc
Talks with Karen Bradley

Leadership plotters have still not spoken to me – Arlene Foster

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices