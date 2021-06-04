Irish artists project 'beam of love' to Gaza

A group of Irish artists and humanitarians have projected a “beam of love” on the Cliffs of Moher to show solidarity with the people of Gaza following recent conflict.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza peaked last month, resulting in increased violence and hundreds of Palestinian deaths.

A temporary ceasefire has since been called, with talks ongoing to make the ceasefire permanent.

The image projected in Ireland, which featured the word Gaza and a loveheart, was created as a symbol of both grief and empathy, particularly addressed to children in the territory, including those who were killed and those who survived the killing of the rest of their families.

The organisers, a group called From Ireland With Love, dedicated the projection to survivors of the recent 11-day aerial bombardment, in particular to six-year-old Suzy Ishkontana, 5-month-old Omar al-Hadidi and 10-year-old Aziz Al-Kolak.

It was also dedicated to victims Rola, Hala and Yara Al-Kolak, all under 12 years, who were receiving trauma and psycho-social supports via the Norwegian Refugee council in the months leading up to their recent deaths.

The image quickly spread online, with thousands of messages of support expressed from people in Gaza and the West Bank, who said they were “sending their love back to Ireland”.

Brian Gormally, who works as an events producer and is part of the group, said they had been “blown away” by the support for the action.

“We’ve received messages from around the world, saying how much the image has touched and impacted people.

There is powerful kinship, and friendship, between Palestine and Ireland.

“We hope that the projection, on such an iconic symbol as the Cliffs of Moher, is received as a symbol of hope, and that people in Gaza feel less alone.”

Caoimhe Butterly, one of the organisers, who has worked as a volunteer EMT on Palestinian ambulances and with psycho-social projects in Gaza said the intention was to express their empathy with those in Gaza.

“We wanted to remind people of the courage of survivors, despite the grief and trauma that they now navigate. Our hope was to connect our island nation here in Ireland- and the deep symbolism of the Cliffs of Moher- with people across the seas,” she said.

“What was conceptualised as a humble, but evocative, visual message has had an impact beyond what we could have imagined. The image is being interpreted by many as a lighthouse in difficult times, and the response has been very heart-warming.”