'Missed package delivery' text scam targeting Android users

People are advised to be wary of unsolicited messages about missed deliveries as new sophisticated text scam circulates.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned of a spyware software called FluBot that has been targeting Android phone users.

The software is used to steal passwords and other sensitive data and will access a victim's contacts in order to spread further by sending more texts.

The malicious messages claim a person has missed the delivery of a package or that an order has been sent out for delivery.

The person is given a link through which it claims they can get further details and/or tracking information.

This link directs to a fake website replicating the legitimate delivery company site. Here, the victim will be asked to download two .apk files which are banking trojans.

Once this has been done, the user is then prompted to manually override and allow an untrusted app download.

Currently, this particular scam only affects Android devices.

Should you receive a message like that described here, the NCSC has advised people not to click on the link and to delete the message.

If you are expecting a delivery at the time you receive the message, check on it through the company's official website.

If you have received the message and did click on the link, perform a factory reset on the device.

Passwords on any accounts used after the malicious app was downloaded should be changed and if any of those passwords are used on other accounts, they should also be changed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection have stressed that they do not contact people via phone or email asking for a PPS number or bank details.

Minister Heather Humphreys said people are being targeted with fraudulent calls and texts claiming to be from the department on a daily basis.

One iteration of the scam involves a call that begins with an automated message claiming a person's PPS number has been used as part of a suspected fraud such as money laundering or drug trafficking.

The message asks the individual to press '1' to speak with an investigator.

Ms Humphreys said that people should not engage with these calls and messages asking people to spread the word to ensure that everyone is aware of the current scam.

"Anyone who calls, sends you a text or emails you out of the blue requesting personal information such as your PPS number or your bank details is trying to con you," she said.

"Please remember to keep your personal information safe and be fraud aware."