Covid fines for Wagon Wheel star Nathan Carter 

Up to 15 people – including children – from no more than three households can meet up outdoors in a private garden, according to the North's Covid restrictions.
Nathan Carter on the stage at the Live at the Marquee Cork. File picture: Miki Barlok

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 11:03
Steve Neville

Police in the North attended the home of country singer Nathan Carter last week in relation to an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The Irish News reported that the PSNI attended Mr Carter’s home in Co Fermanagh last Friday night.

The PSNI confirmed to the Irish Examiner that police received a report in relation to “a house party and a suspected breach of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021” at an address in Lisbellaw at 10.30pm on May 28.

Officers attended the address “where at least 50 people were present”, the PSNI said.

“Enforcement action was taken, including 14 Cov 7 £200 [€232] fines and one Cov 9 £1,000 [€1,160] fine. A Cov 2 Prohibition Notice was also issued.” 

The PSNI said further enforcement action is expected.

Mr Carter's management has been contacted for comment and a statement is expected later today.

According to the Covid-19 restrictions in the North, up to six people from no more than two households can meet in a private home and stay overnight.

Up to 15 people – including children – from no more than three households can meet up outdoors in a private garden.

Liverpool-born Carter is one of Ireland’s biggest country acts.

In 2012, he shot to fame with a cover of the song Wagon Wheel, which charted in both Ireland and the UK.

Mr Carter has released 11 albums and scored his first Irish number 1 in 2013 with Where I Wanna Be.

