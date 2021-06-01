No late fee for overdue book returned to Monaghan library after 64 years

The borrower at the time faced a fine of one penny for every three days the book was overdue.
No late fee for overdue book returned to Monaghan library after 64 years

The copy of The Hedge And The Horse was checked out on January 11, 1957, and was returned in recent days. Picture: Monaghan Town Library / Facebook

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 18:19
Greg Murphy

A library book borrowed from the Monaghan Town Library 64 years ago has been returned.

The copy of The Hedge And The Horse was checked out on January 11, 1957 and was returned in recent days.

The borrower at the time faced a fine of one penny for every three days the book was overdue but Executive Librarian Kay Cassidy says they have escaped the penalty.

Ms Cassidy told Northernsound Radio that there are some interesting similarities between Monaghan in 1957 and 2021, especially guideline four of the book borrowing rules.

The rules for borrowing books, issued by Monaghan Co Council, are:

  • This Book may be kept two weeks. It may be renewed if not required by another borrower.
  • A late fine of one penny will be charged for every three days it is kept beyond the specified time.
  • All injuries to books, beyond reasonable wear and tear, and all losses must be made good to the satisfaction of the Local Librarian. (Marking a book even with a lead pencil or turning down the corners of pages will be considered an injury.
  • Borrowers must report to the Local Librarian all cases of infectious disease occurring in their houses while library books are in their possession.

Luckily for the borrower fines for late returns were abolished in 2019 or they could have faced a bill of over €1,700.

Read More

Revealed: Seaside shop in Co Cork sells €2.4m winning Lotto ticket

More in this section

337 new Covid cases confirmed, 89 patients in hospital 337 new Covid cases confirmed, 89 patients in hospital
CC CABINET MEETING Increase in jobseeker's benefit on cards as PUP phased out
Coronavirus - Mon May 24, 2021 No more 'false dawns' over Irish language act, says Michelle O’Neill
Twelfth of July celebrations - Belfast

Twelfth of July parades to go ahead this year in Northern Ireland

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices