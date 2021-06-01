Every school 'needs standalone policy that makes racism unacceptable'

Every school should have a standalone policy to counter racism as part of its anti-bullying strategy, Damien White of the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) told the Oireachtas education committee earlier today.

The committee met again today with representatives of school principals and the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS) as it continued its discussions on school bullying and its impact on mental health.

“We don't just need to have a racism policy, we need to have anti-racism policies,” Mr White told the committee.

As a country we should be an exemplar in this, and we can be an exemplar in this, that each school has an anti-racism policy.”

This should be a standalone policy that makes racism “something completely unacceptable”, he said, "so people won't be able to understand [racism] in the next generation — that would be my sincere hope.”

Mr White also told the committee that he currently does not believe ethnic minorities are represented enough within the teaching profession, but he believes that will change within the next 10 years.

Since 2017, the IPPN has advised on 25 cases of bullying amongst children, and 29 workplace grievances procedures among staff.

The fallout from Covid, the move to online, and the impact on mental health have exposed a lot of shortcomings in mental health services available to students, according to incoming president of the National Association for Principals and Deputy Principals Rachel O'Connor.

"The reality is that schools can only plug the gap in terms of a lack of intervention supports for so long," she said.

"There are cases where expert treatment and intervention is essential, and schools do not have the resources to tackle these situations."

The "under-resourced" Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service is failing to meet the needs of vulnerable students, she added.

I am aware of colleagues who have had cases that have been referred through GPs after self-harming, suicidal ideation, threats of violence to themselves and others, and who have been told there is a waiting list of between 8-12 months."

"I am also aware of three parents in last 12-18 months who have resorted to bringing their children to A&E and refused to leave until their children were prioritised to be seen by a member of the CAMHS team."

The promotion of a positive school culture is an important aspect in anti-bullying strategies, according to John Irwin of ACCS, emphasising the importance of "a climate where people can actually feel free to speak out."

Creating this climate takes a considerate amount of work for schools, he added.

"There's significant training required for staff, and in particular, the schools — there's a strong emphasis in a lot of schools at the moment on restorative practices, and trying to facilitate student voice."

Punitive sanctions do not work, but peer mentoring and access to skilled psychotherapists and counsellors is vital, he added.