337 new Covid cases confirmed as fall in hospitalisation figures recorded

Health authorities from the department of health have confirmed 337 new cases of Covid-19 today.

There has been no update on Covid-related deaths identified due to the recent cyberattack on HSE IT systems.

The Department of Health has said that these figures may be updated at a later date after a review of data and future validation.

There has been a slight fall in hospitalised Covid-19 patients at 89 people while 34 people are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday there were 98 people receiving treatment in hospital for the virus and 378 cases were identified.

Workplace outbreaks

The latest case data follows confirmation that 28 workplaces in the mid-west under investigation in relation to Covid outbreaks-two weeks on from the re-opening of many businesses. The vast majority of these businesses are located in Limerick.

Public Health Mid-West has reported the workplaces are thought to be associated with a total of 53 cases.

PUP phased out

Meanwhile, an increase in jobseeker's benefit is being considered by the government to prevent a cliff edge finish to Covid supports as the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) is phased out.

Announcing a raft of new measures today, including the phasing out of PUP, with a view to removing it by February, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said her officials are looking at increasing the rates of other benefits.

People currently on the lowest rate of PUP at €203 a week will be transitioned onto jobseeker's benefit from September 7 under the new plans, with the other two rates cut by €50.

The package of supports announced today will cost almost €4bn, additional to the total current Government spend of €88bn.