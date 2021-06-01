Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

Joao Vale de Almeida argued that “there is no alternative” to the Northern Ireland Protocol, after the DUP leader called for it to be suspended
Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

DUP leader Edwin Poots has called for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be suspended. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 10:48
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

DUP leader Edwin Poots’ allegations that the European Union is causing harm to Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit lacks “adherence to reality”, according to the EU’s ambassador to the UK.

Joao Vale de Almeida on Tuesday dismissed Mr Poots’ claims that the arrangements are having a “devastating impact” and are causing “demonstrable harm to every individual in Northern Ireland”.

The diplomat argued that “there is no alternative” to the Northern Ireland Protocol, after the DUP leader called for it to be suspended.

EU ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Vale de Almeida told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “First of all I don’t think those statements have adherence to reality. The EU is politically, financially and emotionally, I would say, committed to peace and prosperity for everybody in Northern Ireland.

“The protocol is not the problem, Brexit created the problem in Northern Ireland.

“The protocol is a joint endeavour of the UK and the European Union, it is British law, European law, international law, there is no alternative to the protocol.

“Even those that criticise the protocol do not present an alternative which is compatible with the terms of Brexit so the protocol is the solution, we need to implement it and we want to implement it with pragmatism.”

Mr Poots has claimed the region is being used as a “plaything” by Europe and argued its ports will be subjected to greater checks on goods from Britain than take place in Rotterdam when grace periods end.

Read More

Gardaí send West Cork GAA Covid breach case to DPP

More in this section

'You don't want a helicopter landing in your field' - Farm safety campaign launched 'You don't want a helicopter landing in your field' - Farm safety campaign launched
Pharmacy weight loss help Over 1,000 pharmacists ready to start giving Covid vaccines
Gardaí appeal for help in locating 67-year-old missing from Leitrim Gardaí appeal for help in locating 67-year-old missing from Leitrim
brexit#northern ireland#brexitplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

Number of children seeking mental health care soared last year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices