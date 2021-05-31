Q&A: What risks are associated with outdoor drinking?

A weekend of sunshine saw large crowds gather in towns and cities across the country. The government message has been clear that Ireland should plan for an "outdoor summer", though these scenes have still been met with criticism.

But, is that the right message?

Professor Gerry Killeen, research chair in applied pathogen ecology at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UCC, answers some of those questions.

Are outdoor gatherings safer than indoor ones, when it comes to the spread of Covid-19?

“Absolutely they are, but they are not 100% safe. When you take into consideration the proximity of people, as we have seen over last weekend, that was pushing the limits a bit. The short answer is those scenes were dangerous.”

Does public drinking, in itself, present a high risk when it comes to the spread of Covid-19?

“Drinking per se isn't the issue. It's just more how we behave as a result. This weekend past we saw a lot of people come out to unwind and destress. But I hope they got that out of their system because if we go on like that, it is not going to help. If all of those people had been scattered around different places, having a few tinnies outside, talking to each other a few metres away, it isn’t zero risk, but the risks would be greatly reduced.”

Are the large crowds, seen over the weekend, considered o be a high-risk event.

“I think what we saw in Dublin would be considered to be high risk. But it does depend on what you are comparing it with. It would be high risk when you take into account the B117 variant and others like it. But it wouldn’t be comparable with the likes of a crowded pub or restaurant, where there is no ventilation.”

How do the risks then change when drinking alcohol enters the equation?

“When we drink, we all kind of take a little bit of a mental holiday. Nobody is drinking pints to get sober. We like alcohol because it suppresses anxiety and the things we worry about. So it’s not the pints that are to blame, it’s what comes with it.”

Who is at risk of falling ill as a result of these gatherings?

“Most transmission goes within age groups than bouncing from one age group into the next. But there is always the risk you could pass it on to your parents or someone similar. Most of that age group are vaccinated or starting to get vaccinated these days. But the Indian variant changes the equation. People who haven’t had their second jab are still quite vulnerable to this variant.”

Are there other factors to take into place, for example, using the bathroom?

“Certainly going indoors is a risk. Going into somebody's house, or into a pub or into an indoor, shared toilet, with no ventilation, that, that's really just bad news.”

What is the official health advice?

A statement issued by the HSE said outdoor activity remains "low to medium risk" but said the benefits of ventilation outdoors decrease significantly in crowded settings.

"We remain vulnerable in the coming weeks as a large proportion of the population is not yet fully protected by vaccination."