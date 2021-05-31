On your bike! Two in three plan to cycle more in future 

Almost two out of three of us plan to cycle more in future, while half believe more cyclists on our roads would be a positive development.
That’s according to new research, which suggests the pandemic has pushed more of us to get pedalling.
But if we want to become a nation of pedal pushers, four in ten (37%) believe greater investment is needed to tackle bike crime and to encourage cycling.
Recent figures released by the gardaí show nearly 7,000 bicycle thefts have been reported in the last 16 months. In Dublin, almost 4,000 bikes were stolen last year.
A majority (72%) of road users also want to see more cycle lanes that are distinctly separated from roads.
A more comprehensive network of cycle lanes across Irish towns and cities (61%) was also a popular suggestion for encouraging more of us to get pedaling.
Half of all respondents to the survey, which was carried out by Liberty Insurance, also believe safe cycling lessons should be added to the national education curriculum to encourage more people to get on their bike.
The survey spoke to 1,000 adults from across Ireland in September 2020, including drivers and cyclists, and people who use neither regularly.