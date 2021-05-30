CMO ‘absolutely shocked’ by large crowds gathered in Dublin

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.
CMO ‘absolutely shocked’ by large crowds gathered in Dublin
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 08:31
Greg Murphy

The chief medical officer has hit out at scenes of “enormous crowds” gathered in Dublin city centre.

Large numbers of young people gathered in the mainly pedestrianised South William Street area from early evening yesterday.

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said he had driven into the city centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm, and was “absolutely shocked” by what he had seen.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he tweeted.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

He was reacting on Twitter to crowds in the South Great George’s Street area on Saturday night.

Dublin City Councillor, Mannix Flynn, believes the good weather and the sale of takeaway pints contributed to the numbers.

Mr Flynn says publicans "should wake up" as they're "putting everything at risk."

"We're trying to come out of this pandemic, we're trying to get the economy open, and one section of the economy, which is the hospitality, public house, restaurant industry, is just behaving absolutely atrocious here. "

Mr Flynn says the scenes are appalling and are like those at a "beer festival" with "nobody" managing the crowds.

"No one's wearing any masks, nobody's doing any social distancing, it's just like a big drunk fest.

"You can hardly get down some of the streets there isn't a garda in sight."

He added: "For the young people of the city to be carrying on like this bears a terrible foreboding for the future."

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) acknowledged the sacrifices made by Irish people "young and old" and reminded them there were still many risks with the virus.

Mr Reid wrote: "So many sacrifices have been made. There's still many risks to be protected against, but let's not loose trust in people doing the right thing."

 - Additional reporting by PA

More in this section

Gardaí renew witness appeal on third anniversary of disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite Gardaí renew witness appeal on third anniversary of disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite
Money stock Six arrests in crackdown on fraudsters posing as police officers to con elderly 
Beloved broadcaster Bibi Baskin says bye-bye to the airwaves Beloved broadcaster Bibi Baskin says bye-bye to the airwaves
coronavirusplace: republic of ireland
CMO ‘absolutely shocked’ by large crowds gathered in Dublin

New Covid variants may be resistant to vaccines - expert

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices