CMO ‘absolutely shocked’ by large crowds gathered in Dublin

The chief medical officer has hit out at scenes of “enormous crowds” gathered in Dublin city centre.

Large numbers of young people gathered in the mainly pedestrianised South William Street area from early evening yesterday.

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said he had driven into the city centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm, and was “absolutely shocked” by what he had seen.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he tweeted.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

He was reacting on Twitter to crowds in the South Great George’s Street area on Saturday night.

Having seen this, I deleted my earlier tweets. Tony Holohan is right. Dublin city centre is a disaster area. I don't know what instructions the guards have, but I would have thought they should have to break up gatherings like these. pic.twitter.com/ZNA621DHvC — An Spailpín Fánach (@anspailpin) May 29, 2021

Dublin City Councillor, Mannix Flynn, believes the good weather and the sale of takeaway pints contributed to the numbers.

Mr Flynn says publicans "should wake up" as they're "putting everything at risk."

"We're trying to come out of this pandemic, we're trying to get the economy open, and one section of the economy, which is the hospitality, public house, restaurant industry, is just behaving absolutely atrocious here. "

Mr Flynn says the scenes are appalling and are like those at a "beer festival" with "nobody" managing the crowds.

"No one's wearing any masks, nobody's doing any social distancing, it's just like a big drunk fest.

"You can hardly get down some of the streets there isn't a garda in sight."

He added: "For the young people of the city to be carrying on like this bears a terrible foreboding for the future."

Sunday morning on Dublin’s South William Street… no words 😔 pic.twitter.com/HvTklScgjx — Karl Purdy (@KarlPurdy) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) acknowledged the sacrifices made by Irish people "young and old" and reminded them there were still many risks with the virus.

Mr Reid wrote: "So many sacrifices have been made. There's still many risks to be protected against, but let's not loose trust in people doing the right thing."

Let's not forget, it has been the Irish people, young and old, who have got us to be in a much better place with #COVID19. So many sacrifices have been made. There's still many risks to be protected against, but let's not loose trust in people doing the right thing. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 30, 2021

- Additional reporting by PA