Four countries including the US removed from hotel quarantine list

All passengers arriving into Ireland are legally required to produce a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 21:18
Michelle McGlynn

Four countries have been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Travellers coming from Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the United States will no longer be required to spend 14-days quarantining in a hotel.

The change was announced this evening with immediate effect.

All passengers arriving into Ireland are legally required to produce a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Those arriving from countries not subject to mandatory hotel quarantine are still required to observe 14 days of home quarantine.

The period for home quarantine can be reduced if a negative PCR test result is received no less than five days after arrival.

Free post-travel testing is available here.

Due to concerns of a new variant, people arriving from Great Britain are strongly advised to avail of the free testing five days after they have arrived in Ireland.

They are also advised to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.

Taoiseach announces easing of restrictions on travel, sport, hospitality and more

