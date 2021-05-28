Dates to pencil in on the sporting calendar

Key dates

June 7

Outdoor sports matches can take place

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only

Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of outdoor venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

Pilot events to take place

July 5

Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six

Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

Under consideration for August

Further increases in the numbers permitted at outdoor events

Athletes and sports fans will welcome today's announcement from the Taoiseach which will see gyms reopen, training resume and spectators allowed at matches over the coming months.

From June 7, gyms and swimming pools will reopen for individual training with outdoor matches allowed from the same day.

Small sporting venues will be allowed up to 100 spectators from June 7 while larger ones will have 200.

This is set to increase to 200 in small venues and 500 later.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, has released a list of trial events starting with Cork City v Cabinteely at Turner's Cross, Leinster v Dragons at the RDS and Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium on June 11.

The full list of trial matches include:

June 11

Leinster v Dragons - RDS, Dublin

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - Tallaght stadium, Dublin

Cork City v Cabinteely - Turner's Cross, Cork

June 19/20

Possible pilot GAA Men's National Football League final in scheduled

June 20

Camogie National League finals - Croke Park, Dublin

June 25

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

June 26

Athletics Ireland National Championships - Morton Stadium, Dublin

Division 1 and 2 LGFA League finals - Croke Park, Dublin

WNL Shelbourne v Cork - Tolka Park, Dublin

July 1-4

Irish Open Golf (European tour) - Mount Juliet, Kilkenny

July 2

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

July 3

Ireland v Japan - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Munster GAA Hurling semi-final, Cork v Limerick - Semple Stadium, Tipperary

July 4

Connacht GAA Football championships, Roscommon v Galway - Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon

July 10

Ireland v USA - Aviva Stadium, Dublin