Dates to pencil in on the sporting calendar

- Outdoor sports matches can take place
- Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only
- Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of outdoor venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000
- Pilot events to take place
- Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six
- Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000
- Further increases in the numbers permitted at outdoor events
Athletes and sports fans will welcome today's announcement from the Taoiseach which will see gyms reopen, training resume and spectators allowed at matches over the coming months.
From June 7, gyms and swimming pools will reopen for individual training with outdoor matches allowed from the same day.
Small sporting venues will be allowed up to 100 spectators from June 7 while larger ones will have 200.
This is set to increase to 200 in small venues and 500 later.
Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, has released a list of trial events starting with Cork City v Cabinteely at Turner's Cross, Leinster v Dragons at the RDS and Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium on June 11.
The full list of trial matches include:
Leinster v Dragons - RDS, Dublin
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - Tallaght stadium, Dublin
Cork City v Cabinteely - Turner's Cross, Cork
Possible pilot GAA Men's National Football League final in scheduled
Camogie National League finals - Croke Park, Dublin
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
Athletics Ireland National Championships - Morton Stadium, Dublin
Division 1 and 2 LGFA League finals - Croke Park, Dublin
WNL Shelbourne v Cork - Tolka Park, Dublin
Irish Open Golf (European tour) - Mount Juliet, Kilkenny
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
Ireland v Japan - Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Munster GAA Hurling semi-final, Cork v Limerick - Semple Stadium, Tipperary
Connacht GAA Football championships, Roscommon v Galway - Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon
Ireland v USA - Aviva Stadium, Dublin