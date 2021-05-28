Dates to pencil in on the sporting calendar

Athletes and sports fans will welcome today's announcement from the Taoiseach which will see gyms reopen, training resume and spectators allowed at matches over the coming months.
Small sporting venues will be allowed up to 100 spectators from June 7 while larger ones will have 200. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Michelle McGlynn

Key dates 

June 7 

  • Outdoor sports matches can take place 
  • Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only 
  • Maximum of 100 attendees for the majority of outdoor venues. Maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 
  • Pilot events to take place

July 5 

  • Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six 
  • Maximum of 200 attendees for the majority of venues. Maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 

Under consideration for August 

  • Further increases in the numbers permitted at outdoor events 

From June 7, gyms and swimming pools will reopen for individual training with outdoor matches allowed from the same day.

Small sporting venues will be allowed up to 100 spectators from June 7 while larger ones will have 200.

This is set to increase to 200 in small venues and 500 later.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, has released a list of trial events starting with Cork City v Cabinteely at Turner's Cross, Leinster v Dragons at the RDS and Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium on June 11.

The full list of trial matches include:

June 11 

Leinster v Dragons - RDS, Dublin 

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - Tallaght stadium, Dublin 

Cork City v Cabinteely - Turner's Cross, Cork 

June 19/20 

Possible pilot GAA Men's National Football League final in scheduled 

June 20 

Camogie National League finals - Croke Park, Dublin 

June 25 

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 

June 26 

Athletics Ireland National Championships - Morton Stadium, Dublin 

Division 1 and 2 LGFA League finals - Croke Park, Dublin 

WNL Shelbourne v Cork - Tolka Park, Dublin 

July 1-4 

Irish Open Golf (European tour) - Mount Juliet, Kilkenny 

July 2 

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 

July 3 

Ireland v Japan - Aviva Stadium, Dublin 

Munster GAA Hurling semi-final, Cork v Limerick - Semple Stadium, Tipperary 

July 4 

Connacht GAA Football championships, Roscommon v Galway - Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon 

July 10 

Ireland v USA - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

