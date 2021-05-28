When will cultural events resume?

Cinemas, theatres and live events are set to make a welcome return next month
From June 7, cinemas and theatres will once again be allowed to welcome audiences after remaining closed for much of the past 14 months.

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 19:38
Michelle McGlynn

Key dates 

June 7 

  • Max. 100 people can attend organised outdoor events. For outdoor venues with a capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 people can attend an organised event 
  • Cinemas and theatres to reopen 
  • Pilot live events to take place 

July 5 

  • Max 50 people can attend organised indoor events. Larger venues can have up to 100 people with strict public health measures in place 
  • Max 200 people can attend organised outdoor events. Outdoor venues with capacity of 5,000 can have up to 500 people 
  • Under consideration for August 
  • Further increase to the numbers allowed to attend indoor and outdoor events 

Venues will each have public health measures in place and the numbers permitted to each show will likely depend on the size of the space.

Organised outdoor events such as gigs can also go ahead from June 7 with the numbers permitted to attend these increasing from July 5.

A number of test events will be held over the coming weeks beginning with an outdoor music event in Dublin's Iveagh Gardens on June 10.

These pilot events will be held over June and July in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Galway.

The Irish National Opera will perform at Cork Opera House on July 10.

The Minister for the Arts said the numbers attending these events will vary across the locations.

"For the first time since early last year, we will see people gather to celebrate artists, enjoy sporting events, theatre productions and other entertainment," said Catherine Martin.

She also said that restrictions on performances in pubs, restaurants and hotels are to be reviewed by Government as a matter of priority.

When will cultural events resume?

Tusla chief says damage from cyberattack will be 'costly in many ways'

