What are the key dates for restaurants and pubs?

Key dates

June 2

Restaurants and bars can resume outdoor services

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen for individual training

July 5

Bars and restaurants can resume indoor service

Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can resume in pods of up to six

Industry reaction

A mixture of excitement, unease and exasperation is palpable among sectors such as pubs, restaurants and gyms which have been given the green light to reopen, as the Government announced the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions for June and July.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of Restaurants Association of Ireland, said the Government’s decision to reopen hotel and restaurant indoor dining on different dates is an unfair one.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Government are pressing ahead with not allowing restaurants open indoors on the second of June, at the same time as hotels. We feel that this is a discriminatory, unfair practice,” Mr Cummins said.

“We are pressing ahead with our legal challenge next week. We are trying to get a swift decision on this. We feel that the government is moving down a path where there's a divided industry,” he added.

Mr Cummins says there is a sense of positivity for the business owners who will be able to reopen.

“It will only be 20% of business owners who can reopen. A lot of people, 75% of businesses, will not be able to open,” Mr Cummins.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has welcomed the announcement that pubs can reopen for indoor service on July 5, but wants the Government to bring forward the opening date by just four days to allow their members trade for an extra weekend.

They are also calling for the removal of the 105-minute time limit.

“This announcement is hugely significant as it provides certainty to our members and the 50,000 staff employed in the trade about when they can reopen indoors. The end of our trade’s 15-month nightmare is now in sight,” said VFI chief executive, Padraig Cribben.

“One thing is certain, this has to be the last lockdown.

"The pub trade can never again be shut down in such a manner. The negative consequences of the past 15-months will take years to recover from, even allowing for the resilience of the trade,” he added.

Gyms

Karl Dunne, CEO of Ireland Active, which represents gyms across the country, says people are looking forward to getting back to training.

“Every leisure centre, gym, and fitness facility in the country been gearing up towards the reopening,” Mr Dunne.

However, Mr Dunne says it necessary that the Government announce that swimming lessons can start once again on the same date, otherwise pools will no longer be financially viable.

He went on to say how excited gym owners are about the prospect of reopening.

“It's been six months since they've been open, so they've suffered greatly. And what we're hearing is their members are looking forward to getting back in and exercising with them,” Mr Dunne added.

Seán Kelly, CEO of The Everyman in Cork said it may be a while before the curtains rise once more, with piloted events being allowed from June 7.

“For most theatres, and not just us, it is going to take some time before we are ready. It'll be a little while yet. We won’t be open on the first minute, of the first day, but we are happy here appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Kelly said.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation, said the return of international travel and the easing of restrictions on guest numbers for weddings is very welcome. “However, for larger events, we would like to see event capacity linked to the size of the venue,” she added.

'Bitter disappointment'

Matt McGranaghan, from the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, was left bitterly disappointed with the lack of a change of heart regarding live music in bars.

“The death of the music and entertainment industry was announced on Wednesday, and the Taoiseach just delivered the eulogy,” Mr McGranaghan said.