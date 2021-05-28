467 Covid cases confirmed ahead of 'positive' Government announcement easing restrictions

There are 99 Covid patients in hospital, of which 38 are in ICU.
A number of trial live events have been given approval in June with a view to ramping up crowds later in the summer. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:23
Michelle McGlynn

Nphet has reported 467 further cases of Covid-19 this evening as the Government prepare to announce a further easing of restrictions.

Full data on Covid-related deaths and cases has not been available since the cyberattack on the HSE two weeks ago.

The Cabinet has approved the easing of restrictions on indoor dining, international travel and live events over the summer.

Ministers signed off on plans that will see hotels open on June 2, outdoor dining on June 7, and indoor dining on July 5.

Ireland will adopt the digital green cert and allow international travel from July 19.

A number of trial live events have been given approval in June with a view to ramping up crowds later in the summer.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says Nphet has given approval for the restrictions to ease.

"We are opening at a pace that I think is beyond most people's expectations," he said.

"Why are we able to do that? Why is Nphet recommending that we can do that? Because the public health measures that we have in place have worked and that is only because people are still sticking with them."

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said people can expect a positive announcement and there is "every reason" to be hopeful about the summer months ahead.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to address the nation just after 6pm this evening to announce the full range of measures.

Cabinet approves 'significant reopening' of the country from next week

