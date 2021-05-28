Government nominates Supreme Court judge Donal O'Donnell as next Chief Justice

Mr O'Donnell will, if appointed, replace Frank Clarke later this year when the current Chief Justice reaches retirement age
Newly appointed Supreme Court Judge Mr Justice Donal O'Donnell. Picture: Collins Courts

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 15:54
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government has agreed to nominate Supreme Court judge Donal O'Donnell as the next Chief Justice.

Ministers approved the nomination on Friday at Cabinet following the submission of Mr O'Donnell's name by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys. The appointment had also been discussed by the three party leaders and Attorney General Paul Gallagher.

Born in Belfast and educated at St Mary's CBS, University College Dublin, and The Honorable Society of King's Inns (BL), Mr O'Donnell also studied at the University of Virginia in the US. He was considered to be the front-runner for the role, having been one of a handful of barristers appointed directly to the highest court in the land in 2010.

The 63-year-old was a member of the Law Reform Commission from 2005 to 2012 and has published an extensive number of legal articles.

His father, Lord Justice Turlough O'Donnell, was a member of the Northern Ireland High Court and the Court of Appeal between 1971 and 1990 and was later a member of the Law Reform Commission.

