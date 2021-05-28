'Alarming decline' in pollinator species threatens serious implications for the food chain 

EU leaders are to seek the views of citizens as well as experts to address the "alarming decline" in pollinator species, with 10% of bee and butterfly species in Europe nearing extinction.

A plan was set out in 2018 by the European Commission to address pollinator decline, its causes and consequences, as well as raising awareness of the issue in the public consciousness.

A third of bee and butterfly species are in decline, a report on the first three years of the pollinator initiative said.

The loss of wild pollinators is a serious cause for concern, with the entire food chain for humans and animals under threat if not tackled, the commission said. File picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

"In recent decades, European wild-insect pollinators such as bees, butterflies, hoverflies and moths have dramatically declined in occurrence and diversity in Europe. Many species are also on the verge of extinction.

"According to the European red list, around one in three bee and butterfly species has a declining population, while around one in 10 are threatened with extinction," the report to fellow EU bodies said.

Serious cause for concern

The loss of wild pollinators is a serious cause for concern, with the entire food chain for humans and animals under threat if not tackled, the commission said.

"This is because around 80% of crop and wild-flowering plant species in the EU depend, at least in part, on animal pollination.

Without pollinators, many plant species would decline and eventually disappear. This would threaten the survival of nature, human wellbeing and the economy.

"Around €3.7bn of the EU’s annual agricultural output is directly dependent on insect pollinators. However, available estimates do not account for the animal pollination of wild plants, nor do they account for the contribution made by pollinators to nutrition security and human health."

A group of experts began developing a proposal for a field-based EU pollinator-monitoring scheme to gauge trends in pollinator species in the EU's member states in 2019.

Use of pesticides

The commission said it was also looking to fill data gaps on the pressures facing pollinator species, relating to their habitats and the use of pesticides.

An EU-wide ecosystem assessment from October last year showed that 50% of the land cultivated with pollinator-dependent crops faces a pollination deficit, the commission said.

"One of the best ways to address this pollination deficit would be through ecosystem restoration, supported by agricultural policy," the report said.

The commission also developed a pollination "account", which shows the economic value of pollinating insects to crop production in the EU. About €3.7bn per year is generated, it said.

'Around 80% of crop and wild-flowering plant species in the EU depend, at least in part, on animal pollination.'

As well as industries such as agriculture, citizens also have a part to play in arresting the decline, while young people are key, the report said.

"The commission supports the role of the public in generating knowledge for policy action.

"In July 2020, it published a report on best practices in citizen science for environmental monitoring, which includes citizen science on pollinators [butterfly monitoring].

"Erasmus+ has funded projects aiming to raise awareness amongst pupils, providing them with an opportunity to learn about pollinators.

"This has involved engaging pupils in activities such as monitoring pollinators in the field, which has allowed young people to learn about the habitat requirements of pollinators and the threats they face."