More than 10 Covid-19 outbreaks in Mid West schools

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is currently investigating more than 10 Covid-19 outbreaks, involving more than 80 cases, in primary and secondary schools in the Mid-West region, the vast majority of which are in Limerick.

In addition, the department said it is investigating and contact tracing a number of ‘sporadic cases’ in schools.

An outbreak is defined as two or more linked cases or where there is evidence of transmission within the school setting.

The department said a 'significant number' of outbreaks in school settings are being driven by activities outside the school gates, including large family outbreaks, multi-household clusters, and social activities.

Limerick has been dealing with a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases and outbreaks across in recent days, with the latest provisional data showing the Treaty county recorded 61 new cases of the virus up to midnight on Wednesday — the highest daily figure since the latest surge began.

A total of 420 cases of the virus have been detected in Limerick between May 16 and May 26.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said the coming weeks are particularly crucial for students who are studying for their Leaving Certificate examinations and urged the people of Limerick to exercise “extra caution” over the coming week to protect sixth-year students.

“We are concerned about the significant onward transmission from multiple settings that end up impacting school-going children.

If any Leaving Cert student becomes infected or is identified as a close contact in the coming days, they will be at risk of missing out on the first week of exams.

“It is particularly important that the general public adhere to public health guidelines and avoid high-risk social activity to protect students who will be sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in the next fortnight as we deal with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and outbreaks across the city and county,” she said.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of public health, HSE Mid-West. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

One of the schools affected is Scoil Pol secondary school in Kilfinane, Co Limerick.

Principal Michael O’Hara said the school became aware of a “number” of cases in the school on Sunday.

However, just second year and transition year pupils are affected by the outbreak, he said, and both year groups finished the school year on Friday.

Thankfully, no Leaving Certificate students have been affected.

Mr O’Hara said he hoped all students would be able to sit their exams after “all the hard work” involved in getting there.