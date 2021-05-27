7,500 volunteers help CSO observe plant cycle changes

Keen observations from 7,500 nature enthusiasts over more than 50 years have allowed statisticians to observe the blooming of flowers, plants, and trees and whether climate change is a factor in their cycles.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) analysed data from Met Éireann and the National Botanic Gardens from 1966 from six gardens across Ireland that would be rich in flora and fauna.

Its phenology report found that the beginning of leaf unfolding in trees may be happening earlier in spring, but said more data is now needed as there is wide variation between years.

Phenology has been described as "nature's calendar", with flowering, insect emergence, and animal migration seen as the most sensitive biological responses to climate change.

The six Irish gardens involved included Valentia Observatory in Kerry, the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin, John F Kennedy Arboretum and Johnstown Castle in Wexford, as well as Enniscoe House in Mayo, and Glenveagh National Park in Donegal.

The CSO said that the length of the phenological season for downy birch at Valentia Observatory in Kerry from 1969 to 2020 varied by more than almost 70 days.

A bee on a lilac aster. Phenology has been described as "nature's calendar", with flowering, insect emergence, and animal migration seen as the most sensitive biological responses to climate change.

The length of the phenological season is defined as the number of days between the beginning of leaf unfolding in spring and leaf fall in autumn, and the CSO report analysed changes in the timing of the beginning of leaf unfolding, general flowering, first ripe fruits, autumn colouring, and leaf fall.

There were 168 days in 1979, while there were 236 days in 2014. The earliest date for the beginning of leaf unfolding of downy birch at Valentia Observatory was on March 13, 1975, observers recorded.

The six Irish gardens are part of a broader International Phenological Gardens of Europe network, which all use cloned plants to ensure the observations can be compared.

Plants monitored in Irish gardens include downy birch, Alpine currant, small-leaved lime, wild cherry, European larch, and European beech.

The length of the phenological season for Alpine currant at the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin varied from 202 days in 2016 to 258 days in 1997, while the earliest date for beginning of leaf unfolding of small-leaved lime at Johnstown Castle in Wexford was March 11, 2019.

Other observances included the earliest date for beginning of leaf unfolding of European Beech at John F Kennedy Arboretum, which was April 20, 1993.

Statistician in the Environment and Climate Division at the CSO, Paul McElvaney, said: "Some of the series start as far back as the mid-1960s and the long time-series are a tribute to the observers who carefully recorded the timing of these annual seasonal changes.

"These seasonal events are often used to introduce school pupils to methods of observing the natural world.”