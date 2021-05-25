Niac: All vaccines safe for adults but Pfizer and Moderna recommended for under-50s

People aged under-50 should be offered an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna as a first option if possible, according to the latest vaccine guidelines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) published on Tuesday recommendations around use of all vaccines including the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria jab and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This follows reports of rare but serious forms of blood clotting potentially linked to these two vaccines.

The guidelines stress speed and access to vaccines are crucial. They said that all four vaccines available in Ireland are suitable for all adults over 18-years.

They state: “Healthy people aged 40-49 years may choose to avail of an earlier Vaxzevria vaccine provided they have made an informed decision.” The same advice is given for Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone under-50 who has their first shot of AstraZeneca should continue to the second, unless they had an allergic reaction.

Despite speculation to the contrary, Niac recommend the same vaccine be used for both doses when two are required.

Teens aged 16 to 17 can only receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Guidelines were also issued around vaccination for people who previously had Covid-19.

The new information is online here.