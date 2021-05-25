Cyberattack: 80,000 devices being assessed as HSE warns system restoration will take weeks

The HSE has said that while progress is being made in restoring IT systems following the cyberattack earlier this month, it is anticipated the work will take a number of weeks.

Work deploying the new decryption tool in a structured and controlled manner is continuing across the core network and its end point devices this week.

There are 80,000 HSE devices being assessed with around 2,000 IT patient facing systems each supported by infrastructure, multiple servers and devices.

The HSE said different sections will need to be brought back online in a structured and coordinated way with the priority on bringing back key patient care systems.

Interim solutions are being explored to continue to treat affected patients on an emergency basis where it is anticipated IT systems could be impacted for an extended period of time.

Some sites, at a local site level only, have access to radiology, laboratories and their patient administration system but this is uneven across the country.

It is believed some details of recent clinical activity will have been lost as a result of the cyberattack but older patient records should be recovered.

Numbers attending Emergency Departments exceeding 2019 levels

Picture: Dan Linehan

Substantial disruption to services around the country is expected to continue and emergency departments (EDs) remain extremely busy.

In some hospitals, patient attendances are now exceeding 2019 levels.

The public are urged to consider other options such as Injury Units, GP Out of Hours and your local pharmacy before attending the ED.

Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised and those needing non-urgent care are advised they will continue to experience long delays.

Those attending EDs should bring any information with them - any document or record that includes your Medical Record Number or Patient Chart Number. This information can be found on a sticker on hospital documentation, your current list of medications/prescriptions or any hospital discharge information from previous visits.

People should check the HSE website for service updates before attending any appointments.

The platform that delivers digital radiology is now live again at Beaumont and the Coombe, and progress on this is being made in other hospitals.

Patients are being reassured that routine radiation treatments can be temporarily interrupted safely and without a negative impact on their outcome.

Those with concerns about their radiotherapy treatment can contact: St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network (01) 4065000,Cork University Hospital (021) 4234774 and Galway University Hospital (091) 542618.

While there have been some disruptions to the National Screening Service, Bowelscreen and Diabetic Retina Screen are continuing and BreastCheck appointments resumed on Monday, May 24.

Online fraudsters relying on current public fear and concern - Gardaí

Gardaí and the HSE are working closely with social media platforms to attempt to prevent the stolen data being published.

The criminal investigation into the cyber attack is ongoing with An Garda Síochána stating they cannot confirm with any certainty that any personal records or data have been leaked.

Digital platforms have been informed of the High Court order secured last week which prevents any individual or business from sharing, processing or selling any information secured as a result of the attack.

Any person with reason to suspect any of their personal records or data have been leaked or suspect they have been the victim of cyber-related crime is urged to report it to their local Garda station.

The public are advised that An Garda Síochána, the HSE, the Department of Social Welfare and other state agencies will not cold call a person seeking personal information such as date of birth, PPS or bank account details.

Anonymous online fraudsters are using the current fear and concern among the public to their advantage, Gardaí said.

Current automated phone call scams appear to emanate from official or authentic numbers and have included State offices including allegedly Garda Síochána numbers.

During the conversation, the fraudster seek to elicit information from the individual and then use that information to suggest they were already in possession of it as a means of gaining the person's confidence.

Should you receive a suspicious phone call, Gardaí advise that you terminate the call and make contact with the organisation or company by directly dialing a publicly advertised number. Do not redial a number.

Should you be contacted by a third party who appears to have specific and unique information relevant to you, Gardaí advise that you:

Do not engage with the caller

engage with the caller Do not press 1 etc

press 1 etc Do not click on any links in emails or texts

click on any links in emails or texts Do not download any apps/remote access software

download any apps/remote access software Do not send them money

send them money Do not withdraw money and lodge it into cryptocurrency ATMs

withdraw money and lodge it into cryptocurrency ATMs If someone calls to your home, do not let them in without seeing identification – if it doubt ring local station or 999

let them in without seeing identification – if it doubt ring local station or 999 Do screenshot the email, text message or other communications

Other scams that are proliferating via email, text and phone calls include:

Underpayment/ Overpayment for some goods or service

Eligibility for a refund or Social Welfare payment

Being investigated in relation to criminal activity

Possible leak of Personal Information