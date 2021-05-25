Press Ombudsman receives 52 complaints about Covid-19 reporting

The Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney received a total of 347 complaints last year, an increase on complaints in 2019 (252).
Press Ombudsman receives 52 complaints about Covid-19 reporting

Of the complaints dealt with, 204 referred to national newspapers, 27 to online-only news publications, and 23 to local newspapers.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 18:34
Maresa Fagan

Members of the public made 52 complaints in relation to media coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic to the Press Ombudsman last year, although just one complaint was upheld in relation to a breach of privacy.

That’s according to the 2020 annual report of the Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney, who received a total of 347 complaints last year, an increase on complaints in 2019 (252).

Mr Feeney told RTÉ Radio that in the main complaints about Covid coverage related to privacy issues or came from people with different views on the public health crisis, such as on vaccines.

“If you look at the complaints about Covid, only one was upheld, which I think does suggest that the newspapers here in Ireland got the reportage about correct,” Mr Feeney said. 

They got a good and accurate level of coverage.

Print and broadcast media, he said, rose to the challenge of reporting during the pandemic in contrast to the “huge volume” of misinformation published on social media and other online platforms.

Getting the balance right and regulating online media, Mr Feeney said, was something the new Media Authority of Ireland would be tasked with in the future.

Of 27 press complaints decided on last year, the Ombudsman upheld seven, while another 25 complaints were resolved through the Ombudsman’s conciliation service.

Of the complaints dealt with, 204 referred to national newspapers, 27 to online-only news publications, and 23 to local newspapers.

Truth and accuracy, children, prejudice and privacy were the key issues raised.

Last year the Press Council also issued five advisory notices to media outlets to take extra care when reporting on specific issues.

One notice was issued following a request from the National Suicide Research Foundation, which was concerned about the potential effect of controversial Eminem lyrics on vulnerable young people.

Another notice related to the use of terminology when reporting on the prosecution of sexual offences against children.

Read More

Press Ombudsman warns of increased disinformation if cuts continue in Irish media

More in this section

Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London New hospitality guidelines delayed over disagreement about number of patrons at a table
‘Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit’ says seller of €6.4m Lotto jackpot ticket ‘Are we jealous? Maybe a tiny bit’ says seller of €6.4m Lotto jackpot ticket
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021 365 new Covid cases as vaccine rollout expected to hit 2.5m doses
#covid-19coronavirusnewspapers#mediaorganisation: press ombudsmanorganisation: media authority of ireland
Cyber Technology Security Protection Screen, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering

Cyberattack: 80,000 devices being assessed as HSE warns system restoration will take weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices