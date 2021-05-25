Ikea recall almost 18,000 kitchenware products over potential burn risk

Ikea Ireland is carrying out a voluntary recall of some of their kitchenware over concerns of potential burn risks.
The 'Heroisk' and 'Talrika' bowls, plates and mugs are being recalled after a safety issue was identified where the products can break after some time of use and potentially cause serious burns, due to hot contents.
According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the products in question are made of PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide).
The material, which is new to Ikea, is not suitable for everyday meals with hot food.
The combination of microwave and dishwasher usage also impacts product durability.
The affected products were sold in Ireland between August 2019 and May 2021.
There have been 14,940 Heroisk products and 2,901 Talrika products sold in Ireland.
Ikea is offering a full refund on all sets that are returned.