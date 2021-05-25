Indoor dining likely to have 105-minute time limit when eateries reopen

Indoor dining will have a limit of six people per table and the Fáilte Ireland guidance is expected to put a clear emphasis on ventilation indoors.
Indoor dining likely to have 105-minute time limit when eateries reopen

Fáilte Ireland will today announce the latest guidance on the rules around indoor dining, which is expected to return in July.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 12:39
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Indoor dining is likely to come with a 105-minute time limit when it returns.

Fáilte Ireland will today announce the latest guidance on the rules around indoor dining, which is expected to return in July.

The rules for indoors will differ from those which will govern the return of outdoor dining on June 7.

The main difference will be the time limit, which will not exist for outdoor dining. Indoor dining will have a limit of six people per table and the Fáilte Ireland guidance is expected to put a clear emphasis on ventilation indoors.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin yesterday confirmed that outdoor dining will have no time limit and will see the two-metre gap between tables halved.

The difference in rules is likely to be deeply unpopular with the hospitality industry, which has already raised issues with hotel restaurants being allowed open from June 2 for indoor dining.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said rules permitting hotels to serve food indoors should be extended to all restaurants.

“We would like to open in line with hotels because there is no difference between a hotel restaurant and an independent restaurant next door to them,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The indications are that the guidelines will be, there or thereabouts, the same as last year for indoor hospitality, but the difference for outdoor hospitality will be that there will be no time limits for people,” he said.

Last year’s guidelines had worked well for the food business, they had been implemented “as best we could”, he said.

“We are looking forward to these being published so people can start to plan and prepare for reopening when we get a date to reopen restaurants, gastropubs and coffeeshops across the country.”

Mr Cummins welcomed the one-metre space between tables, anything bigger would leave many businesses unviable, he warned.

“We always said that one metre is a viable space for hospitality but two metres is not viable at all because you lose nearly 75% of your space within a business. At one metre, you still lose space. You lose about 25% of your space within a restaurant. That is a loss of income, that puts a lot of pressure on a business to operate viably.

“We want to get back open as soon as possible.”

Read More

Indoor dining: 'One-metre rule will work, two metres won't'

More in this section

Seanad referendum Calls for voting age to be lowered to 16
Breaching through multiple networks National Cyber Security Centre chief 'should be paid up to €290k'
Terminal 2 opens at Heathrow airport EU travel pass will not be delayed by HSE cyberattack - minister
#covid-19coronavirusrestaurantsorganisation: restaurants association of irelandorganisation: fáilte ireland
Ballymurphy inquest

Ballymurphy families press Government to oppose amnesty for UK soldiers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices