Women in direct provision still paying for period products even though they should be free

A majority of women in Direct Provision are still paying for period products, according to a new survey.

Homeless Period Ireland surveyed 51 women from centres across the country, with 27 reporting that they are still charged for the products, despite confirmation from the Minister for Children and Equality that the products are free in every centre.

All centre managers were advised of their obligations in this regard by way of email on March 8, 2021.

Of the women who responded, 28 said they were not offered a choice of period product and 24 said they had to ask an employee for products, with only five saying they could freely access products at any time.

Four women reported waiting more than a day to be given sanitary products.

Of the respondents, 35 were not made aware of the minister's announcement that the products are free, despite a notice advising residents of the availability of period products free of charge being included in the March 2021 newsletter.

Submitted invoices

The minister, Roderic O'Gorman said that 12 centres have submitted invoices to the department for the recoupment of costs associated with the provision of period products to residents.

"In response to enquiries by my officials, a further 36 centres indicated that they were likely to submit invoices in the near future; three said that they had received donations of period products from the local community/local businesses, and four stated that they intended to carry the costs of period products themselves and that they would not be invoicing the department."

Claire Hunt, from Homeless Period Ireland said: "It seems to vary from centre to centre and when you're asked for donations you can tell they're probably not getting what they should be getting. It's disappointing that there's no consistency.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said: "All providers have been contacted recently and all confirmed that period products are provided to residents free of charge. If any resident is being charged for period products, they should notify IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service) either through contacting them directly or through the confidential helpline being provided though the Jesuit Refugee Service."