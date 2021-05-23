Women in direct provision still paying for period products even though they should be free

Minister says if any resident is being charged, they should notify the authorities
Women in direct provision still paying for period products even though they should be free

All Direct Provision centre managers were advised by way of email on March 8, 2021 of their obligations to provide free period products to women.

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 20:30
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

A majority of women in Direct Provision are still paying for period products, according to a new survey.

Homeless Period Ireland surveyed 51 women from centres across the country, with 27 reporting that they are still charged for the products, despite confirmation from the Minister for Children and Equality that the products are free in every centre.

All centre managers were advised of their obligations in this regard by way of email on March 8, 2021.

Of the women who responded, 28 said they were not offered a choice of period product and 24 said they had to ask an employee for products, with only five saying they could freely access products at any time.

Four women reported waiting more than a day to be given sanitary products. 

Of the respondents, 35 were not made aware of the minister's announcement that the products are free, despite a notice advising residents of the availability of period products free of charge being included in the March 2021 newsletter.

Submitted invoices

The minister, Roderic O'Gorman said that 12 centres have submitted invoices to the department for the recoupment of costs associated with the provision of period products to residents.

"In response to enquiries by my officials, a further 36 centres indicated that they were likely to submit invoices in the near future; three said that they had received donations of period products from the local community/local businesses, and four stated that they intended to carry the costs of period products themselves and that they would not be invoicing the department."

Claire Hunt, from Homeless Period Ireland said: "It seems to vary from centre to centre and when you're asked for donations you can tell they're probably not getting what they should be getting. It's disappointing that there's no consistency.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said: "All providers have been contacted recently and all confirmed that period products are provided to residents free of charge. If any resident is being charged for period products, they should notify IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service) either through contacting them directly or through the confidential helpline being provided though the Jesuit Refugee Service."

Read More

Maternity hospitals turn to speedy porters as cyber hack downs their technology

More in this section

Edwin Poots interview Northern Ireland Protocol ‘undeliverable’, incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots says
hacker Paul Reid: It will take weeks, not days to deal with impact of HSE hack
Thunderstrom warning in place for Munster and Leinster Thunderstrom warning in place for Munster and Leinster
direct provisionperiod productsminister roderic o'gormandepartment of childreninternational protection accommodation servicejesuit refugee servicerefugee
Aer Lingus to shed 1,500 jobs

438 new Covid-19 cases as government to give clarity on 'trickiest sectors' hit by the pandemic next week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices