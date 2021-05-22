Access to unlocking codes after attack 'welcome' but 'impact remains for the coming weeks'

The head of the HSE has said that access to the unlocking codes to the service’s network is welcome following the cyberattack.

However, Paul Reid warned that there is still plenty of risk.

The HSE fell victim to a ransomware attack earlier this month, wreaking havoc with the health service.

A decryption key was made available on Thursday evening almost a week after the IT system was attacked.

The key was given to the Government by the organised crime group behind the cyber attack, but their reasons for doing so remain unclear.

The Taoiseach said on Friday that the Government did not pay a ransom or use diplomatic channels to obtain the key that could unlock HSE data hit by the cyberattack.

Mr Reid said this morning that it will not be a case of simply switching things back on.

“Access to the unlocking codes to our network is welcome,” Mr Reid stated.

“But it isn't a ‘switch back on’ process and still fraught with risk. We'll continue to rebuild services and systems safely whilst evaluating the impact of these codes.

“The impact remains for the coming weeks for now.”

Access to the unlocking codes to our network is welcome. But it isn't a "switch back on" process & still fraught with risk. We'll continue to rebuild services & systems safely whilst evaluating the impact of these codes. The impact remains for the coming weeks for now @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 22, 2021

Responding to reports that the criminals responsible intend to start selling and publishing HSE data online from Monday, Micheál Martin said on Friday: “We’ve always said that the danger is there for data to be dumped.

“But the High Court action, an injunction that the HSE secured, is a very powerful and strong one, which makes it a criminal act to reveal any data that has been illegally obtained or has been stolen from the HSE system.”

The main purpose of the injunction is to put internet companies such as Google and Twitter on notice of a legal prohibition on the sharing and publication of the information.

Mr Martin said: “We are very encouraged and appreciate the collaboration and co-operation from the major social media companies in respect of this entire attack.

“But also in terms of working with us to make sure that any data that is inadvertently put up will be taken down immediately.”

He said paying the ransom demanded by the criminals – reported to be €16.5m – “would create a pattern of behaviour that would be damaging to the state into the future”.