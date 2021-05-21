Powersharing could collapse if Storey funeral row is not addressed, says Beattie

Powersharing could collapse if Storey funeral row is not addressed, says Beattie

Doug Beattie (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 15:59
David Young, PA

Powersharing in Northern Ireland could collapse if unanswered questions around the Bobby Storey funeral are not addressed, Doug Beattie has warned.

The new Ulster Unionist leader said the Assembly and Executive could tip into “terminal decline” if all the facts surrounding the event and the police’s handling of it are not fully established.

Mr Beattie said there was a need for a judge-led inquiry to close “gaps in knowledge” about a funeral that saw thousands take to the streets of west Belfast at a time when strict Covid limits on numbers were in force.

He made the comments after an “honest and robust” meeting with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne at police headquarters in Belfast on Friday afternoon.

Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier this week Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary cleared the PSNI of any major failings related to the funeral in a report that concluded officers did not demonstrate bias.

However, Mr Beattie insisted the HMIC probe did not address several key issues.

The Upper Bann MLA said questions remained over communications between Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly and the PSNI over the organisation of the funeral and over who provided the security and stewarding.

He said it was vital to establish who was responsible for bringing hundreds of uniformed funeral stewards on to the streets of west Belfast.

Mr Beattie was accompanied by the party’s policing spokesman Mike Nesbitt for the meeting with Mr Byrne.

“We put to him that there’s an opportunity for the Justice Minister (Naomi Long) to be part of this and if she was to instigate a judge-led inquiry – short and sharp – looking at the issues, we could close that circle, answer some of those questions, and start to build confidence back again,” Mr Beattie said.

“Until we do that we are going nowhere. And it’s going to be a relentless drip of information over the next number of months. And while that happens, our Executive and our Assembly will start to fracture and differences will be there and I have a real concern that it could be a terminal decline over this issue that should have been fixed a long time ago.”

Mr Beattie highlighted how the furore over Stormont’s botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme had built until it finally triggered the collapse of the institutions in January 2017.

He said he wanted to avoid history repeating itself with the Storey funeral controversy.

“What I’m saying is if there’s anything out there, no matter what it is, that could lead to a separation of trust between the political parties, it could lead to damaging of the Assembly and then could ultimately lead to its collapse,” he said.

“So we want to try and aim that off before it builds up momentum.”

The funeral of Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Beattie’s predecessor Steve Aiken had called for Mr Byrne to quit following the PPS decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians who attended the funeral.

The new leader has said he retains concerns about Mr Byrne’s leadership but has offered him an opportunity to rebuild confidence.

After the meeting on Friday, Mr Beattie said Mr Byrne had insisted that he would not be quitting.

“He’s going nowhere, he made that clear,” he said.

“So we as a party are also clear – if he’s going nowhere, we have to work with him. We’ve always said that we will be a constructive political party, that we will give solutions, not just look for problems.

“So we will be working with the Chief Constable in the months to come to try and fix this and also support the PSNI as they go about what is an incredibly difficult role.”

Read More

Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation fetches 1.2 million dollars

More in this section

Roscommon child abuse Tusla has 'no indication' of theft from its files in cyberattack
Dublin Airport 4th May 2021 Road map for return of international travel due from Government next week
Taoiseach: We did not pay ransom to Russian hackers Taoiseach: We did not pay ransom to Russian hackers
policeplace: northern ireland
Powersharing could collapse if Storey funeral row is not addressed, says Beattie

Taoiseach describes Andrew McGinley interview as ‘heart-rending’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices