VHI chief resumes role following Beacon Hospital vaccine investigation

John O’Dwyer temporarily left the role after he received a vaccine at the Dublin hospital.
27/05/10 Road signs outside the VHI headquarters on Abbey Street in Dublin. Pic: BILLY HIGGINS STAFF

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 16:21
Steve Neville

The Chief Executive of VHI has resumed his role after stepping aside when he received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital.

John O’Dwyer temporarily left the role in March after he received a vaccine at the Dublin hospital.

An investigation has found no evidence to suggest that the vaccine was received for any reason other than Mr O’Dwyer’s vulnerability due to his medical conditions and recent cancer.

Earlier this month, vaccine operations at the Beacon were suspended after it was revealed that 20 doses, which were left over after a daily vaccination session, were used to vaccinate some staff members at St Gerard’s private school in Bray.

The Board of the VHI confirmed in March that Mr O’Dwyer had received a vaccine at the Beacon and an investigating commenced.

Mr O'Dwyer has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer.

VHI said in a statement today that Mark Connaughton SC was appointed to investigate the circumstance of Mr O’Dwyer receiving the vaccine at the hospital.

“The investigator found no evidence to suggest that Mr O’Dwyer received the vaccine for any reason other than his vulnerability by reason of his medical conditions and recent cancer,” a statement added.

“Following receipt and consideration of the investigator’s report, the Board has decided that Mr O’Dwyer will resume his role as CEO.

“The Board would like to thank Mr O’Dwyer for his cooperation throughout the process and for offering to step aside for the duration of the process and look forward to him returning to the helm of the organisation in the days ahead.”

