Indian variant a dark cloud on the horizon, warns Tony Holohan

The current Covid-19 situation in Ireland is broadly positive, but the so-called Indian variant is a “dark cloud on the horizon”, the State’s chief medical officer has said.

To date, 72 cases of this variant of concern — B1617.2 — have been identified, up from 59 earlier this week and 41 last week.

Cillian De Gascun, from the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said it was important to ensure the variant did not get “out of control”.

The prevalence of the B1617.2 in Ireland is “increasing on a weekly basis” but the levels are too low to identify a growth rate, he added.

The majority of these cases are from before India was added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list, he said, adding it is “safe to assume” the Indian variant is present in the community.

Cillian De Gascun said it was important to ensure the variant did not get “out of control”. File picture

This strain is estimated to be up to 50% more transmissible than B117, also known as the UK variant, which is between 40% and 90% more transmissible than the original Wuhan strain.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan expressed concern about the number of cases of the variant that had been detected in the State.

He referred to data from Public Health England, due to be published later on Friday, which is expected to show a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine in prevention of transmission of this variant, particularly after the first dose.

“In broad terms, you could characterise the virus here at the moment as, for the most part, the sky is blue but there is a black cloud on the horizon which is the Indian variant,” he said.

We are concerned genuinely about the reports we have received and the credibility we attach to them around the increased transmissibility associated with that particular variant.

He said this variant is "the most concerning one" since the emergence of the B117 variant, first detected in the UK, at the turn of the year.

Dr Holohan said he had to “raise the flag” that the presence of this variant could “get in the way” of the current trajectory of the virus, but that it did not necessarily mean the reopening of society had to slow down.

Meanwhile, Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Advisory Group, said there are “severe limitations” to the volume and detail of data over the past week as a result of the “very problematic” hacking of HSE systems.

However, he said the team had obtained “very reliable” data from laboratories on the key indicators of the disease to get a “very clear sense” of the current epidemiology.

The seven-day moving average is 432 cases per day, and the 14-day incidence stands at 124 cases per 100,000 population.

The five day average of 443 cases is “slightly elevated”, Mr Nolan said, however he said this could be a result of members of the public delaying presenting for tests late last week and early this week as a result of the cyberattack on the HSE system.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health Mid-West has expressed serious concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Limerick.

According to public health data, social gatherings are the biggest contributor to this rise including house parties, indoor gatherings and social activities surrounding last week's Eid celebrations.

They are also concerned about onward transmission from weekend social events into workplaces.

Public Health Mid-West says there were 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick on Sunday, 20 on Monday, 22 on Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday and 46 new cases on Thursday.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We have not seen this level of infection in the community since early March, which is a very worrying trend.

"If daily cases continue at this rate, coupled with the health service’s coping with the sinister cyber attack, we will find ourselves in a very troubling position.”

On Friday, a further 524 cases of Covid-19 were reported to Nphet.

There were 107 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 38 of whom were in ICU, a situation which Mr Nolan described as "stable".