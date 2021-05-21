Footfall in cities 'a challenge' following retail sector reopening

Footfall in city centres continues to be a “challenge” for businesses, a representative group has said, as shopping centres enjoyed a positive week after non-essential retail reopened.

Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence, said the past week had been buoyant, with older people, in particular, visiting stores.

“Overall people have been coming in and spending which is kind of not a surprise because of the amount of pent-up savings people have squirrelled away over the last few months,” Mr Graham said.

“I think the other things that are pretty obvious are the older people, the ones who have been fully vaccinated, are tending to go out and are delighted to be out and about.”

However, he said retail units in the main city centres are still feeling the pinch as a result of reduced footfall. In Dublin City, for example, business is about 55% of pre-Covid levels.

"If you consider the number of people working from home, not working in city centres, we’ve not got the tourist trade. Those things do have an impact, particularly at this time of the year but there is less of an impact in Cork city than perhaps in Dublin," he added.

Consumers are predominantly purchasing essential items such as socks, underwear, footwear and t-shirts, he said.

“Jewellery shops have also been doing a roaring trade in repairs and batteries and things like that for older people in particular who have been holding off," he added.

Mr Graham said the reopening of hospitality businesses in the coming weeks will further bolster retail sales.

“They play into each other mainly because people spend more time in shopping centres and town centres when they’ve got the opportunity to sit down and grab a sandwich or cappuccino or whatever."

Pam O’Regan, owner of Saville menswear in Cork City, said it had been a “good week” for the business.

“People are thrilled to be back and out talking to people. It’s been steady, and there’s been no mad rush,” she said.

“But we get the feeling that as the week is going on, it’s been getting busier, especially going into the weekend.”

She added: “We just need the weather to improve and the cafes and restaurants to improve and then it’ll be great."