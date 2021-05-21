Una Butler: 'How many more children have to die at the hands of parents with mental illness?' 

A woman whose husband killed their daughters before taking his own life has pleaded again for reforms to ensure family involvement in the care of people with mental health issues.

“How many more children have to die at the hands of parents with mental illness?” Una Butler asked.

She spoke out after Deirdre Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the deaths of her children, Conor McGinley, nine, Darragh McGinley, seven, and Carla McGinley, three. She suffocated them in their home on January 24, 2020.

Ms Butler’s husband, John, killed his daughters, Ella, two, and Zoe, six, at home in Ballycotton, Co Cork, in November 2010, before taking his own life. He had struggled with mental ill health and had been released from hospital just six weeks earlier.

Ms Butler has been campaigning since for changes in the law to allow for a greater role for spouses, partners or close family members in the care regime in such cases.

Deirdre Morley's husband, Andrew, referred to Ms Butler’s campaign after the verdict in his wife's trial.

He said she has campaigned tirelessly for a more inclusive and collaborative approach with families and for changes in the Mental Health Act 2001 to ensure the family of the patient are involved in their care.

“Alas nothing much changed. The lessons which should have been learned from the sad loss of Ella and Zoe should have led to improvements in the Mental Health Act," he said.

“It is too late for us but I do not want to see another grieving parent speaking in the future about the same exclusion after a similar catastrophic loss. My message here and now to any one who has a loved one in psychiatric care is to get in there as soon as you can to be added as an advocate for their treatment plan.”

Ms Butler described the details of Deirdre Morley's case as harrowing and she paid tribute to Mr McGinley for how he is honouring the lives of his children.

But she said the government must legislate to ensure that no other family has to endure a similar tragedy.

“According to my research, since 2000, 53 children have been murdered by one of their parents in 37 incidents," she said.

“It involved 20 fathers and 17 mothers, with 60% of them having previous contact with the psychiatric services.

“It is a major factor in these cases but it is overlooked."

Una Butler with her daughter Ella in 2010. Deirdre Morley's husband, Andrew, said: "The lessons which should have been learned from the sad loss of Ella and Zoe should have led to improvements in the Mental Health Act."

A review on domestic homicide, which is nearing completion, should provide insight into these horrific cases, she said.

But she said patients being treated for mental illness, especially parents living with children, should not be treated in isolation.

“If they are living with children, family members should be involved in their care,” she said.

“Medical experts can gain a greater insight into their patient and the family can be better educated on how best to support the patient.

John was treated as if he lived in isolation. I should have been educated on how best to support him, what to expect.

She pointed to a 2007 HSE report on mental health awareness and attitudes which encouraged family involvement in the care regime of mental health patients, and described a supportive family as one of the most important positive influences in their care.

A recommendation in a 2015 report encouraged “proactive family involvement” in such care where appropriate.

Ms Butler said: “If someone has a broken leg, or is being treated for cancer, family support is essential in their care, and patient confidentiality can be protected.

"Why is the mental health care regime of a person treated differently? How many more children have to die at the hands of a parent with mental health difficulties before there is a change?”