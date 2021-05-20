Decryption tool which could bring HSE systems back online being 'evaluated'

A decryption tool has been made available to the Government which could potentially be used to bring its disabled systems back online.

The tool was posted online and is believed to have emanated from Wizard Spider, the Russian hacking group believed to be responsible for the unprecedented cyber attack which took hold last Friday.

The Government has acknowledged the existence of the decryption too as an “encouraging development”l, and said that a “detailed technical process”, carried out by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and private contractors, is under way to ensure its integrity.

Such decryption tools are typically offered in ransomware scenarios to show the attackers’ good faith, and to stress that they have the option to make personal data public if necessary.

It said that the process, which is expected to take several days, is necessary in order to ensure “that this tool would support restoration of our systems and rather than cause further harm”.

A spokesperson added that while the tool is being evaluated the work to restore the HSE’s IT infrastructure continues and “remains very firmly on restoring medical services for the many thousands of patients in need of them”.

They reaffirmed that the Government has not paid the purported $20 million ransom demanded by the attackers “and will not pay a ransom in respect of this crime”.

“This has been the firm position of the Government from the outset and it will continue to maintain that position,” they said.

“An Garda Síochána, working actively with their international policing and security partners, continue to pursue every avenue available in investigating those responsible for this crime,” the spokesperson added.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this evening confirmed that “the decryption key to unlock the data has now been made available”.

“No ransom was paid by the Irish State,” the Minister said. “We will continue to work with all parties to further the national response and fully reinstate our health services,” he said.