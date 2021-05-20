French ruling on faulty breast implants could impact hundreds of Irish women 

A French court has ruled that a German company was negligent for certifying breast implants at the centre of a major health scandal in a judgment that could have implications for hundreds of Irish women.

The case taken by the PIP Implant World Victims Association (PIPA) involves 2,700 women from around the world, who were affected by the PIP breast implant scandal that emerged in 2010.

The implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) were filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone not suitable for use in humans.

Abnormally high rupture rates

The scandal emerged after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with the PIP implants.

The company was liquidated in 2010 and its founder, Jean-Claude Mas, was later given a four-year prison sentence. He died in 2019.

On Thursday, an appeals court in Paris, however, ruled that German company, TUV Rheinland, which certified the implants as safe, was negligent and should pay compensation to those affected.

The ruling may not be final and could go to another higher court but a lawyer representing PIPA and the 2,700 women at the heart of the case said it was an “historical day”.

Lawyers for TUV Rheinland said the company denied all responsibility and was being scapegoated because it was solvent.

An estimated 1,500 Irish women received the PIP implants as well as about 47,000 in the UK.

It is understood the French case involves several women from Ireland although it is not clear how many.

Ruling a vindication

Avril Scally, a solicitor at Lavelle Partners, who was initially involved in representing Irish women with PIP claims, said the ruling was a vindication for the women involved in the lengthy legal action, which may also provide an opportunity for other affected women to seek redress.

“This decision may have implications for any women in Ireland who have received faulty PIP implants and have not yet brought a claim,” Ms Scally said.

“Now that it has been accepted by the Paris court that TUV Rheinland are liable in respect of these claims, it may be open to affected Irish women to argue that their date of knowledge is effectively today and that the limitation period on their claim begins from today rather than the point in time when the scandal first became public knowledge,” she added.