Nphet reports 469 new Covid-19 cases

There have been 469 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

As of Wednesday morning, 103 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 38 were in ICU.

Data relating to the number of Covid related deaths, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the Health Services Executive (HSE) on Friday of last week.

In Northern Ireland, there have been 90 further positive cases and no deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday morning there were 37 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.

The European Commission has signed a contract with Pfizer BioNTech to purchase an additional 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The deal, signed today, allows for 900 million doses of the current vaccine and of a vaccine adapted to variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million.

The contract stipulates that from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed to ensure timely deliveries of the doses.

It is required that the vaccine, which will be delivered between the end of 2021 to 2023, is produced within the EU and those essential components are sourced from the EU.