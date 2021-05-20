Wet and windy conditions to continue thanks to 'a really late Spring'

Climatologist, John Sweeney, said that the wet weather is not related to climate change
Six-meter high waves surround Roches Point Lighthouse at the mouth of Cork Harbour as unseasonably wet and windy conditions carried gusts of over 100kmh to south coast of Ireland. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 20:00
Shauna Bowers

As public health officials call on us to spend our time outside, it would appear Ireland’s climate has other ideas.

The weather has been unseasonably wet and windy, with several yellow weather warnings being issued by national forecaster Met Eireann this week.

The forecast for the weekend predicts further unsettled conditions, with occasional showers, longer spells of rain and “strong to gale force westerly winds” on Friday.

John Sweeney, climatologist and emeritus professor of Geography at NUI Maynooth, said the weather is “quite a contrast” to the same period last year.

“We’re getting, as you say, a really late Spring this year. We’re about three degrees cooler than average and although we’re about two-thirds of the way through May, our average temperature for the month over most of Ireland at this stage is akin to the average temperature for April,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re really seeing a burst, if you like, of cool weather. We’ve had a lot of cold snaps from the North and at the minute we’re getting a string of depressions travelling from the Atlantic almost directly across the country.” 

Prof. Sweeney said while the late Spring weather is “exceptional”, it is just “part and parcel” of the Irish climate. 

"We can get these kind of conditions in any year,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we’re getting them this year, but rest assured they won’t last forever, we will eventually get to more settled conditions, probably by the middle of next week.” 

He added that the wet weather is not climate change-related.

The weather will continue to be cool and unsettled into early next week, according to Met Eireann, with “tentative signs” of settled conditions from the middle of the week.

Saturday will have sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the western half of the country, with the highest temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees.

On Sunday morning, meanwhile, a band of rain will sweep across the country, before settling in the afternoon.

weather#climate change
