Visa applications now accepted for family reunification

Visa applications will now be accepted for essential family reunification, under changes announced by the Minister for Justice on Thursday.

Last week, the Immigrant Council of Ireland raised concerns about how the current travel and visa restrictions, imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, affected immigrants.

Individuals requiring visas to enter Ireland could apply for entry as a priority or emergency, including for “imperative” family reasons.

However, the council said no guidance had been provided about what constitutes an “imperative” reason, meaning hundreds of migrants have been separated from their families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys announced two new categories under which these applications would be accepted.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys

Visa applications will now be accepted from people who are seeking to join their family members in Ireland, and from those who are travelling for essential business or employment purposes and have been issued with an employment permit by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Ms Humphreys said the Government has sought to balance the “urgent need” to protect public health with the need to facilitate essential travel.

“We remain fully supportive of the general policy against non-essential travel,” she said.

“However, we also recognise that the travel restrictions have been difficult for everyone involved, and we are now making some small adjustments to support essential family reunification and essential business needs.”

Immediate effect

The change, which comes into immediate effect, will come as a “welcome relief” to the affected families, she added.

Minister of State for Immigration James Browne said this change for employment permit holders “gives a key signal to employers that Ireland remains open for business”.

The decision to temporarily cease accepting new visa and preclearance applications, with the exception of priority or emergency applications, applies to all countries and has been in place since January 29.

No short-stay visa applications are currently being accepted, except for cases that fall under the emergency or priority criteria.

All arrivals into Ireland must continue to comply with public health measures required by law, including completing a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form, pre-arrival PCR test and quarantine in a designated facility or at home, as appropriate.