New centres to be introduced to end driving test backlog

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has unveiled details of its plans to break through the driving test backlog.

More than 100,000 people are currently waiting to do their driving test, a situation brought on by the repeated Covid-19 shutdowns.

While essential workers are being prioritised and are getting test dates, many other drivers remain in the dark and potentially face months of delays to sit their test.

The RSA has previously told the Irish Examiner that the average wait-time is 26 weeks, though this could vary from centre to centre, with those in busy locations, including Cork and Tallaght, likely to face significantly longer waits than those in other parts of the country.

Now, the RSA has confirmed it is to establish several new test centres and expand a number of additional test sites to help ease pressure on the system.

In response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Seán Sherlock, the RSA has given details of 17 test centres that are being extended or introduced to accommodate the backlog, including new sites at GAA facilities and hotels.

Declan Naughton, the Director of Driving Testing and Licensing said that in most cases, “we are expanding existing locations or replacing an unsuitable location”.

The list confirmed that the test centre in Mallow, Co Cork will be closed and moved to a new location.

St Finbarr’s GAA club in Cork will also be used in addition to the Wilton test centre.

Test centres at Skibbereen, Tralee, Waterford and others are also set to expand to accommodate more testers, as are those in Kilkenny, Mullingar and Naas.

The remaining new centres will be located in Birr (the County Arms Hotel), Carlow (The Talbot Hotel), Loughrea (Loughrea Hotel), Newcastle West (Longcourt House Hotel), Mulhuddart (Carlton Hotel), and Raheny (St Brigid's Parish Centre), while locations have yet to be confirmed for new centres in Finglas, Letterkenny and Wicklow.

“There are still concrete proposals to see in a lot of centres,” said Mr Sherlock.

“We must see the new expanded centres in operation at pinch points and in Cork in particular, any expansion must take into account the large numbers across the city and county awaiting a test as a matter of urgency.”

The most recent figures, revealed this week by the Irish Examiner, show a waitlist of 101,000 people hoping to sit a driving test and a further 105,000 people waiting to sit their theory test. It is understood online testing is being considered to help get through the wait list for theory tests.

Previously, the Irish Examiner has reported that learner drivers in Tallaght, Finglas, Wilton, Dún Laoghaire and Naas were on the longest waiting lists, with just two centres nationally having a waitlist of fewer than 300 people.

Young people are the most affected by the backlog with more than 38% of people on the waiting list being aged between 21 and 30.

There are 18,636 people under the age of 20 waiting for tests with 24,181 people aged between 31 and 40 on the list. Just under 19% of people on the waiting list are aged 41 or older.