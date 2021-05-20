Helpline for people whose health information will be published by cybercrime gang

The Government is to set up a helpline for people who have been told their health information is going to be published online, the Dáil has heard.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan also told the Dáil that social media companies have been asked by Government not to further share any information that has been published.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also said possible weaknesses within its IT systems were identified by the organisation three years ago.

"If we didn't identify those risks, or there were not identified on our risk register, [it] would be a significant failing", he said.

Mr Reid said those specific risks have been identified and a number of actions were taken to address them.

He also said it is far too early to assume if those risks specifically identified are the cause of what happened with the current attack. "I am not saying they won't be or aren't" but added there is no direct link at this stage.

Housing crisis

Also at Leaders’ Questions, the issue of housing dominated with the Opposition accusing the Government of abandoning young people in Dublin who have been left as prey to the investment funds.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the Government has granted a "free for all" in Dublin to the investment funds where no action was taken in new legislation passed this week.

Mr Doherty disclosed some personal testimonies from people who have spent so much in rent they could never save to buy. He referenced one young couple who said they've only had four viewings in two years. “How can they spend €1,400-€1,500pm in Cork and ever hope to save for a mortgage?” he said.

In response, Mr Ryan said: "We will not leave them behind. We will do everything in our power to make sure… they can afford a home …the current market is broken, it needs a radical change; we will help steer that radical change from within government"

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall also raised housing and said the Government has “failed” the young people of Dublin who she said have no hope of owning a home.