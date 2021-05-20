Ex-Debenhams workers end industrial dispute after 406 days

The workers have said the training fund is not an adequate reward for the stuggle they waged.
Two of the ex-Debenhams workers Madeline Whelan, activist, (left) and Valerie Conlon, shop steward, outside the former Debenhams store on St. Patrick's St, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 10:44
Michelle McGlynn

Former Debenhams workers have voted to accept the offer of a €3 million training fund.

They say the moment has come to end the industrial dispute which has gone on for 406 days.

A statement by the Debenhams shop stewards said that although the majority of the workers accepted the offer, this does not mean they view it as "coming anywhere close" to the honouring of the four weeks' pay per year's service redundancy that was signed off with their former employer.

They added that it is not an adequate reward for the struggle they waged.

The training fund was originally offered in December following recommendations by mediator Kevin Foley.

Debenhams announced the end of its Irish operations last April with the loss of around 1,200 jobs.

More to follow.

Ex-Debenhams workers end industrial dispute after 406 days

