European Commission signs deal for 1.8bn additional Pfizer vaccines

It is required that the vaccine, which will be delivered between the end of 2021 to 2023, is produced within the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.
European Commission signs deal for 1.8bn additional Pfizer vaccines

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the deal in the EU's long-term fight to protect against Covid-19 and its variants. Picture: Tiago Petinga, Pool via AP)

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 10:06
Michelle McGlynn

The European Commission has signed a contract with Pfizer BioNTech to purchase an addition 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The deal, signed today, allows for 900 million doses of the current vaccine and of a vaccine adapted to variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million.

The contract stipulates that, from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed ensuring timely deliveries of the doses.

It is required that the vaccine, which will be delivered between the end of 2021 to 2023, is produced within the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said potential contracts with other manufacturers will follow the same model.

Today's deal follows the announcement by Pfizer that it will begin manufacturing the Covid vaccine at their Grange Castle facility in Dublin by the end of 2021.

The deal made today between the EU and Pfizer-BioNTech reinforces the possibility for Member States to resell or donate doses to countries in need outside of the EU or through the Covax Facility.

Both Ms von der Leyen and the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety have highlighted the importance of the deal in the EU's long-term fight to protect against Covid-19 and its variants.

Stella Kyriakides said it is important to have access to adapted vaccines as well as booster vaccines to prolong immunity.

While the focus is on vaccines that have been proven to be effective against Covid, Ms Kyriakides said the Commission is keeping its options open.

"The past months have clearly demonstrated the need to have access to a broad portfolio of vaccines and different technologies, as well as reliable partners," said Ms Kyriakides.

"As the pace of vaccination increases every day and work on effective therapeutics intensifies, we can look ahead with more optimism and confidence.” The portfolio of vaccines currently includes AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Curevac and Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer itself.

Read More

Stephen Donnelly: Law firms 'licking their lips' over potential HSE data leak lawsuits

More in this section

test curra3 article
test curra2 article
Launch of Slaintecare Implementation Strategy & Action Plan 2021-2023 Stephen Donnelly: Law firms 'licking their lips' over potential HSE data leak lawsuits
#covid-19vaccine

Test curra4 article

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices