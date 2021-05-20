European Commission signs deal for 1.8bn additional Pfizer vaccines

The European Commission has signed a contract with Pfizer BioNTech to purchase an addition 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The deal, signed today, allows for 900 million doses of the current vaccine and of a vaccine adapted to variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million.

The contract stipulates that, from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed ensuring timely deliveries of the doses.

It is required that the vaccine, which will be delivered between the end of 2021 to 2023, is produced within the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said potential contracts with other manufacturers will follow the same model.

Today's deal follows the announcement by Pfizer that it will begin manufacturing the Covid vaccine at their Grange Castle facility in Dublin by the end of 2021.

The deal made today between the EU and Pfizer-BioNTech reinforces the possibility for Member States to resell or donate doses to countries in need outside of the EU or through the Covax Facility.

Both Ms von der Leyen and the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety have highlighted the importance of the deal in the EU's long-term fight to protect against Covid-19 and its variants.

Stella Kyriakides said it is important to have access to adapted vaccines as well as booster vaccines to prolong immunity.

While the focus is on vaccines that have been proven to be effective against Covid, Ms Kyriakides said the Commission is keeping its options open.

"The past months have clearly demonstrated the need to have access to a broad portfolio of vaccines and different technologies, as well as reliable partners," said Ms Kyriakides.

"As the pace of vaccination increases every day and work on effective therapeutics intensifies, we can look ahead with more optimism and confidence.” The portfolio of vaccines currently includes AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Curevac and Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer itself.