Stephen Donnelly: Law firms 'licking their lips' over potential HSE data leak lawsuits

The State could face hundreds of millions in legal claims from victims if the HSE is found to have failed to adequately protect patients' data from the cyber hack.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the country has been attacked and potential lawsuits are 'distasteful' at this time. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 09:43
Vivienne Clarke

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has criticised law firms that, he says, are "licking their lips" at the prospect of taking legal cases against the State as a result of the cyberattack on the HSE.

Fears about the potential release of patient data are growing amid media reports that sample screenshots and files have surfaced online.

Should the HSE’s security defences be found to have been lower than the required standard, people and companies who have had their data compromised can sue in the courts under GDPR.

Individual civil legal claims by people whose data has been compromised could total in excess of €15,000 in each instance, according to Daragh O’Brien, managing director with Castlebridge, a data consultancy.

Speaking today, Mr Donnelly said he has already seen some law firms advertising potential damage suits, and "potentially licking their lips at the thought of being able to sue the State". 

“I find it very distasteful — we have been attacked as a nation, our patients and the HSE have been attacked," he told Newstalk.

“There are serious GDP laws in place which, obviously, we comply with. We saw the same with the vaccine programme. We had online materials being published by law firms talking about future law cases that patients would be able to take against the State.

"If there are cases that can be taken then people have a right to take those cases, but certainly I find that when we are in the middle of trying to get urgent health care services back up and running for sick patients, I find it very distasteful that any law firm would be putting stuff up on their websites to that end.

“Some of them have done the same on the vaccine programme as well unfortunately it does seem to be a facet of at least a small part of the country that we live in.”

