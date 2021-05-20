Arrivals into Dublin Airport up 28% in three weeks

The number of passengers who have arrived into Dublin Airport has increased by 28% in the space of three weeks.

There were nearly 12,900 arrivals last week compared to just over 10,000 between April 19 and 25.

Over 5,000 foreign residents arrived last week which is an increase of 40% in three weeks.

Mandatory hotel quarantine is in place for 56 countries but Fine Gael senator Barry Ward said it needs to end.

He said the rigidity and inflexibility of the quarantine rules made the system unworkable.

Mr Ward said it first came about because of demands from health authorities and was meant to be a temporary measure.

"As we move through the vaccination programme and more and more people are protected from the virus, it should naturally come to a conclusion," said Mr Ward.

"I would be in favour of it being wound up."

As the vaccine programme continues the Taoiseach has said one million Covid-19 vaccines will be administered this month.

According to Micheál Martin, 280,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the past week.

The Health Minister has said that 20% of adults have received at least one dose with the Government aiming to double that by the end of June.

Up to date data on the vaccine rollout is not currently available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE last week.

Mr Martin has said the Government's plan for the resumption of air travel, entertainment and sport will be revealed next week.

He said it will be part of his "comprehensive statement" about how restrictions will ease in June and July.

The Fianna Fáil leader said we need to reboot the aviation sector as it is crucial to the economy.