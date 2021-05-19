Nphet reports 503 new Covid-19 cases

There have been 503 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.
As of Wednesday morning, 101 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 38 were in ICU.
As of midnight, Tuesday 18th May, the @hpscireland has been notified of 503* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 19, 2021
38 in ICU. 101 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Data relating to the number of Covid related deaths, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the Health Services Executive (HSE) on Friday of last week.
Pfizer has confirmed it will manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.
An investment of up to $40m (€32.8m) will be made in the facility at Grange Castle in West Dublin and will result in the creation of 75 new roles.
It is expected the facility will be brought onto the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021.