Nphet reports 503 new Covid-19 cases

As of Wednesday morning, 101 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 38 were in ICU.
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:10
Greg Murphy

There have been 503 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Data relating to the number of Covid related deaths, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the Health Services Executive (HSE) on Friday of last week.

Pfizer has confirmed it will manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

An investment of up to $40m (€32.8m) will be made in the facility at Grange Castle in West Dublin and will result in the creation of 75 new roles.

It is expected the facility will be brought onto the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021.

Taoiseach told foreign bodies have access to patient records and are offering procedures 

