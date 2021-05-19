Ireland's first 'social supermarket' could transform lives of those using Limerick's food bank

Simon Mid-West wants to develop the country's first 'social supermarket', claiming it could transform the lives of the rising number of people already availing of its food bank in Limerick.

The organisation has seen the number of people using its food bank rise from 4,261 in 2018 to 4,876 now - with more than 60% of that number children.

It is now seeking funding so that it can create a social grocery store, which would still allow people known to the service to avail of food, but in a shop-like environment, with a greater range of produce available and links to other support services, including food preparation.

The Simon Mid-West Community published a feasibility study, written by researchers in the Department of Sociology at the University of Limerick, which included a survey of 131 food bank clients. The majority were women, Irish and almost two-thirds were over the age of 36, while 27.5% of survey participants were food bank users for more than four years.

According to the report: "The majority of survey respondents reported the need to avail of food support due to low income. For a significant proportion, the need to use the food bank arose due to disability and unemployment.

"Other reasons reported by the participants were: pension, high rent, social welfare being refused or cut down, sickness, and caring for a family member."

For more than 70% of participants, the most decisive factor influencing their purchasing decisions was the price of the food, far ahead of other factors such as product quality, habits or dietary information. The vast majority said they would be in favour of the social supermarket model.

Of the participants, 58% reported periodically experiencing lack of sufficient access to food, with 9.2% reporting frequently not having access to enough food and 1.6% reporting never having enough food.

Jackie Bonfield, Mid-West Simon Community CEO, appealed for funding, saying philanthropy organisations, central government, local authorities and the HSE could all step forward to assist in something which could be "extraordinary" for those using it.

Suitable premises needed

A suitable premises in Limerick would be needed and the required first-year funding has been estimated at €150,000.

"This is the first in the country if we were to get it done," she said, adding that it would allow greater choice of food products, including fresh food, as well as allowing people to experience the ordinary activity of shopping without the stigma that may be associated with a food bank.

Dr Lorcan Byrne of Limerick Institute of Technology, a Simon Mid-West board member, said a social supermarket could be "transformative", with economic as well as health and social benefits.

"It's about giving people the autonomy, the choice and a bit of freedom to be able to choose for themselves," he said, adding that "a healthy diet is often the first casualty of poverty".

"It would transform the food bank into a new, innovative social space."

Ms Bonfield also said it is important to note that any social supermarket is not there to compete with other retailers, but instead to assist those most in need and in a way where they do not have to feel embarrassed.

She also said other Simon Communities around the country are watching with interest and added: "There is no reason why it can't be duplicated [elsewhere]. Wherever there is a need there is an opportunity."