Evidence of more people working while infectious or symptomatic

Employers are being reminded they need to facilitate workers to encourage safe practices in the workplace as businesses start to resume.

This week, non-essential retail reopened to the public as part of the phased reopening of society.

While this is a welcome move towards reopening society, health experts are urging people to be extra vigilant and to act responsibly to minimise the potential spread of Covid-19.

The increased level of activity increases the collective exposure to risk of infection.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West said it is monitoring and managing worrying trends of new cases entering workplaces, causing some onward transmission in households, schools, and other workplaces.

It is seeing evidence of more people working for days while infectious, or showing symptoms of Covid-19, causing a significant number of staff being identified as close contacts.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, has said this behaviour is extremely high-risk.

"Once onward transmission spreads to one or more settings, clusters become increasingly more difficult and complex to manage, rendering communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

"While the rate of infection remains stable in the region, there is potential for Covid to spread in the community. Throughout this period of reopening, the public can optimise its protection against Covid-19 by following the Public Health guidelines while shopping, meeting others, and in the workplace," Dr Mannix said.

Addressing the recent ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT system last week, Public Health Mid-West confirmed it has limited access to phone and email communication but has reassured the public that their team is monitoring and managing complex Covid-19 cases and outbreaks in the region.