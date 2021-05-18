Covid vaccine portal to open for 45 to 49 year olds tomorrow

Over two in five adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine with the Health Minister stating that well over 2.1 million doses have been administered.
Covid vaccine portal to open for 45 to 49 year olds tomorrow

Earlier this week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be given to those over the age of 40. Picture: Brian Lawless

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 13:58
Michelle McGlynn

Covid-19 vaccine portal to open for people aged 45 and 49 on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

As per previous age groups, this will begin with people aged 49 and then day-by-day it will continue on to the next age.

Over two in five adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine with the Health Minister stating that well over 2.1 million doses have been administered.

Earlier this week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be given to those over the age of 40.

The advice came with conditions for those aged between 40 and 49 that people would be given full information about any potential risks.

Speaking after Niac issued their recommendation, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: "We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.

"Pace is really important now coming out of a week where we delivered well over 230,000 vaccines and into another week where we expect to do more vaccines than that.

"We wanted something, not just that is clinically sensible but also something we can implement at pace and with safety to all those target populations.

“So, we have received that information, we have to go through it with our vaccination teams in the centre and decide how can we implement this speedily and how can we implement it among those target groups in a way that ensures we are giving the vaccine safely with full information to patients.”

Read More

'More than 100,000 HSE staff may not be paid this Thursday'

More in this section

Woman in wheelchair in kitchen at home 5,000 people with disabilities waiting for social housing
Risk of lightning and hail as weather warning issued for Cork and eight other counties Risk of lightning and hail as weather warning issued for Cork and eight other counties
Coronavirus  Tue May 18, 2021 Mandatory hotel quarantine should apply to UK given spike in Indian variant - UCC expert
#covid-19vaccine
Irish housing

Second Cabinet meeting to tackle housing crisis called for Tuesday evening

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices