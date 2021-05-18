Covid vaccine portal to open for 45 to 49 year olds tomorrow

Covid-19 vaccine portal to open for people aged 45 and 49 on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

As per previous age groups, this will begin with people aged 49 and then day-by-day it will continue on to the next age.

Over two in five adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine with the Health Minister stating that well over 2.1 million doses have been administered.

Earlier this week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be given to those over the age of 40.

The advice came with conditions for those aged between 40 and 49 that people would be given full information about any potential risks.

Speaking after Niac issued their recommendation, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: "We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.

"Pace is really important now coming out of a week where we delivered well over 230,000 vaccines and into another week where we expect to do more vaccines than that.

"We wanted something, not just that is clinically sensible but also something we can implement at pace and with safety to all those target populations.

“So, we have received that information, we have to go through it with our vaccination teams in the centre and decide how can we implement this speedily and how can we implement it among those target groups in a way that ensures we are giving the vaccine safely with full information to patients.”