Risk of lightning and hail as weather warning issued for Cork and eight other counties

Met Éireann has warned of “thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail”. File picture: Collins Photos

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:03
Steve Neville

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for nine counties.

The warning, which comes into effect at 2pm, has been issued for Cork, Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

Met Éireann has warned of “thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail”.

The warning will be in place until 8pm.

It is the second such warning to be issued in two days after a similar one was issued on Monday.

The forecaster said that the west and northwest will see drier weather later today. Temperatures are expected to peak at 15 degrees.

Tonight will see scattered showers affect the northern half of the country, while many areas will be dry.

Wednesday will see a mix of cloud and sunshine with the risk of shower outbreaks of rain developing.

“Overall though there will be a lot of dry weather and it will feel mild in the afternoon sunshine across the midlands and west,” said Met Éireann.

The forecaster is predicting that it will become “wet and windy on Wednesday night into Thursday before clearing to a cool showery west to northwest airflow for Friday and Saturday”.

