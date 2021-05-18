Contingency plans in place for HSE staff to be paid this week following cyberattack

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, has said that contingency plans are in place for staff to be paid this week, but that the priority is getting key diagnostic services up and running as soon as possible.

All of the HSE’s computer systems had to be closed down because of the cyberattack, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

It was hoped that a contingency plan would be in place by Thursday of this week so that staff could be paid, but there was no guarantee that the contingency plan would be in place by Thursday.

There was only so much that could be asked of clinical teams, he added. It was hoped that the diagnostic information systems that were key could be restored quickly. The focus would be on those services this week.

“This cyberattack has had a profound impact on the HSE,” he said. So much of modern medicine was reliant on technology, particularly radiology and diagnostics, he added.

“We were left with no option but to close down the system” to protect the 2,000 patient-facing devices and 80,000 devices (computers) in the HSE," he explained.

All clinical teams were being urged to order the absolute minimum of such services unless it was an emergency.

The priority for the HSE was to re-establish the clinical system as quickly as possible.

The voluntary hospitals, which operate using a separate system, were being utilised for key services, he said.

In hospitals, there were the same teams with the same expertise, but they were having to deliver care in a “painstaking” way to ensure there were no mistakes.

Earlier on Newstalk Breakfast, emergency medicine consultant at Sligo University Hospital and Communications Officer for the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine, Dr Fergal Hickey said that they were working with one hand tied behind their back as they had no access to patients’ previous information or scans.

“We are doing this partly blind.”

Dr Henry warned that the re-establishment of the service could take “a considerable period of time” and the disruption to the system could continue for the coming weeks.