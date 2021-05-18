US Senate passes resolution to reaffirm support of Good Friday Agreement

The US Capitol, where the Senate sits. File picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:09
Steve Neville

The US Senate has passed a resolution to reaffirm the country’s support of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations confirmed the news last night.

The motion was brought forward by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who is the committee’s chair.

“The Senate just passed my resolution to reaffirm our unwavering support for the Good Friday Agreement and its full implementation,” said Mr Menendez.

“Very proud to have the Congress speak with one voice in support of accountability, reconciliation and prosperity in Ireland.” 

 

Ireland’s Ambassador to the US praised Mr Menedez for “piloting the resolution” through the Senate.

“Congressional support for peace in Ireland continues to be vitally important and deeply appreciated,” Daniel Mulhall said.

Resolutions are used in the upper chamber of the US Congress to express non-binding positions of the Senate.

It comes as the North’s Finance Minister has said it is time to go “beyond the noise” around the Northern Ireland Protocol and for the area to take advantage of the unique situation of having access to two markets.

Conor Murphy also told the Assembly on Monday that there were “significant opportunities” arising from the protocol and called for issues around it to be resolved.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was designed to protect the peace process by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But it has angered unionists by effectively creating a barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland by leaving the region tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

